(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. plans to require future international passengers to have a Covid-19 vaccination before they fly, and said it’s likely to become a requirement at airlines across the world.

A vaccination will be a “necessity” for travelers entering and leaving Australia on a Qantas flight, Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in an interview with Channel 9 in Australia.

“We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travelers, we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft,” Joyce said in the interview.

Joyce told Channel 9 he has discussed the idea with other airlines globally. “It’s going to be a common theme across the board,” he said.

The International Air Transport Association, which represents almost 300 airlines worldwide, said Monday it’s developing a Travel Pass to prove passengers have tested negative for Covid-19, or have had a vaccine shot.

