(Bloomberg) -- Four of the five living former U.S. presidents appeared in a public service announcement released Thursday to encourage Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, but the most recent First Couple does not appear.

Notably absent from the video showing the Obamas, the Bushes, the Clintons and the Carters receiving their coronavirus vaccination, were the most recent inhabitants of the White House, Donald and Melania Trump.

“Right now the Covid-19 vaccines are available to millions of Americans, and soon they will be available to everyone,” George W. Bush said in the video. Barack Obama followed with: “This vaccine means hope, it will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly virus.”

Ad Council spokeswoman Ellyn Fisher said the council, which produced the video, began the project in December, when Trump was still president. Portions of another ad featuring Obama, Bush and Clinton were shot at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, which Trump did not attend.

“We just learned last week that President Trump did get vaccinated and were so pleased he advised Americans to ‘go get your shot,’” she said in a statement.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump also did not get his coronavirus vaccine publicly, like the former presidents, former Vice President Mike Pence, Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden have.

