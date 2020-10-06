(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration set vaccine review guidelines that may put a Covid-19 shot out of reach before the November election. President Donald Trump, who was released from the hospital Monday, reported no symptoms, his doctor said.

Trump ended talks with Democratic leaders on a new pandemic stimulus package. Signals are mounting that the coronavirus is returning to the hard-hit New York area, with infections reaching three-month highs.

France reported more than 10,000 new daily cases as Europe struggles to keep the virus in check. Belgium and Frankfurt imposed new limitations on bars, while Italy’s government is set to order stricter measures. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde urged governments not to end fiscal support too soon.

Indonesia Seeks AstraZeneca Vaccine (6 a.m. HK)

Indonesia is seeking to secure vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc, part of its plan to procure doses from overseas while ramping up local output to inoculate its more than 270 million people.

The country’s foreign and state-owned enterprises ministries are in talks with the U.K.-based company, Bambang Brodjonegoro, who leads the nation’s vaccine task force, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

The Indonesian government seeks to get effective vaccines as soon as possible by securing deals with China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and the United Arab Emirates’ G42 Healthcare, but it’s also looking to supplement that by producing enough doses locally.

“Indonesia needs to have some independence in vaccine production,” Brodjonegoro said.

Texas Hospitalizations at Three-Week High (5:34 p.m. NY)

Texas virus hospitalizations rose 2.3% in a 24-hour period to 3,394, the highest in more than three weeks, according to state health department data released Tuesday.

The increase comes as Governor Greg Abbott prepares to lift some of the remaining restrictions on business activity enacted three months ago when new infections proliferated.

Two California Counties Move Backward in Reopening (4:45 p.m. NY)

Two California counties with rising coronavirus cases must take a step backward in their efforts to restart their economies, marking the first reversals in the state’s new reopening guidelines. The system, implemented last month, sorts counties into four tiers based on test positivity rates, with different restrictions on businesses and public activities in each group.

Although the state’s coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have plunged since peaking in late July and early August, California officials are concerned about rising cases in rural Tehama and Shasta counties. Tehama County is moving back to the most restrictive tier, meaning places of worship and gyms can only operate outdoors, while Shasta will be in the second-most restrictive tier.

Vaccine Makers Told to Make Sure Production Ready (4:30 p.m. NY)

The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed program has asked vaccine makers to hold off filing for an emergency authorization of a Covid-19 shot until they can manufacture several million doses.

The program has told the companies it supports to refrain from filing “if they achieve efficacy demonstration while there are no vaccine doses available at industrial scale at several million doses,” Moncef Slaoui, Warp Speed’s chief adviser, said in an online presentation sponsored by Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington Tuesday.

With several vaccines already in the final stage of testing, the possibility that one may have the data needed to apply for clearance is drawing closer. Slaoui suggested that authorizing a vaccine without being able to make it might be a “major disappointment” to the public.

NYC Businesses in Hot Spots Must Close (4:20 p.m. NY)

Businesses and schools in coronavirus hot spots in New York state must close by the end of the week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

Cuomo announced plans for a “Cluster Action Initiative,” where groups of cases would be geographically identified by red, orange and yellow, rather than ZIP codes.

The state will focus on red, or “intense action,” areas in Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland and Orange counties. Local governments will get color-coded maps of the clusters to see where their community falls, Cuomo said at a briefing at the Capitol in Albany.

France New Cases Top 10,000 (2:31 p.m. NY)

France reported 10,489 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with the weekly pace picking up for a fourth day and following a record number of infections on Saturday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases, which smooths out daily variations, rose above 12,000 for the first time in eight days.

“Today we have this virus that is on the rise again and which continues to put pressure on our hospital services,” President Emmanuel Macron said on a visit to Rothschild AP-HP hospital in Paris on Tuesday.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units rose by 11 to 1,426, the highest it’s been since late May. In Paris hospitals, patients in ICUs have tripled since the start of September, similar to the increase in Marseille.

Mask Policies Helped Arizona Stem Disease (1:55 p.m. NY)

The number of Covid-19 cases in Arizona leveled off and then fell after the state gave local governments permission to implement mask policies, according to a report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The average number of daily cases increased to 2,026 cases on June 15 from 808 on June 1, a 151% rise. About two weeks after local officials began mandating masks in several counties along with other mitigation measures, the number of cases began to decrease, the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found. The case count fell 75% from July 13 through August 7.

Mitigation efforts also included limiting public events, closing bars and movie theaters, and reducing restaurant capacity.

U.S. Military Chief to Quarantine (1:45 p.m. NY)

General Mark Milley, the top U.S. military officer, is among officers in quarantine after the Coast Guard’s vice commandant tested positive for the coronavirus, a Pentagon official said Tuesday. Coast Guard Admiral Charles Ray was tested “after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend,” the service said in a statement.

Although the Coast Guard is part of the Department of Homeland Security, Ray was at the Pentagon last week “for meetings with other senior military leaders” including service chiefs, Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

Trump Reported No Symptoms, Doctor Says (1:20 p.m. NY)

President Donald Trump reported “no symptoms” on Tuesday, his doctor said. Two more White House staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump tweeted that he was “feeling great” and looking forward to next week’s debate.

Trump returned to the White House Monday evening after a four-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for Covid-19. Aides hope to keep him at the presidential residence and away from the Oval Office but are uncertain how long that will last, according to people familiar with the matter.

Belgium Sets Bar Limits (12:30 p.m. NY)

Belgium ordered bars to close at 11 p.m. and will not allow more than four guests per table starting Friday.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also urged Belgians to limit the number of friends they invite at home to a maximum of four and told citizens not to hug or kiss more than three people outside their household for the next month.

Belgium’s 14-day incidence rate has soared to 236 per 100,000, with the Brussels capital region already nearing 500 per 100,000.

FDA to Demand Two Months of Safety Data (10:15 a.m. NY)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to have an expert panel review any Covid-19 vaccine application for emergency use, along with at least two months of safety data, according to a document posted by the agency Tuesday.

The requirements will almost certainly add to the time it will take to review any vaccine, potentially past President Donald Trump’s goal of having one by Election Day next month. While the FDA has said it plans to work as quickly as possible, it’s also said it won’t cut scientific corners or bend to political pressure to rush a vaccine.

Frankfurt Introduces Measures (9:37 a.m. NY)

Frankfurt, seat of the European Central Bank, is introducing a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants to battle rising infections. It’s also banning alcohol and mandating masks in some areas, Mayor Peter Feldmann said Tuesday. Berlin may also enforce stricter rules. The German capital’s senate will meet at 5 p.m. local time to decide on new regulations, local newspaper Tagesspiegel reported.

Broader WHO Power to Probe Outbreaks Gains Support (8:15 a.m. NY)

France and Germany floated a proposal to give the WHO more powers to quickly investigate disease outbreaks. In a joint report circulated before this week’s WHO executive board meetings, the countries promoted the idea of enabling the agency to dispatch multinational teams with authority to immediately investigate disease outbreak sites in any member state.

The U.S., which has pledged to exit the WHO, has criticized China for putting up roadblocks and not providing full information at the start of the pandemic. While initial reports of the novel coronavirus surfaced in December, it wasn’t until Jan. 20 that China let the WHO mission visit Wuhan.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.