(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks and currencies are heading for a second week of gains as news of a vaccine breakthrough added to optimism fueled by the outcome of the U.S. elections. Gains were tempered as the week went on by a surge in global virus infections. Central banks said a vaccine won’t end the economic problems caused by the pandemic.

The following is a roundup of emerging-market news and highlights for the week through Nov. 13:

Highlights:

Almost a year into the coronavirus pandemic, the world received a burst of good news, with a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. showing “extraordinary” results, while an antibody therapy from Eli Lilly & Co. was granted emergency-use authorization in the U.S. California passed the milestone of 1 million infections as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said almost no part of the country is being spared in the surge. Japan saw a record number of infections Brazil reversed its decision to suspend trials of a coronavirus vaccine from Chinese developer Sinovac Biotech Ltd., allowing tests to resume less than 48 hours after being halted amid criticism the initial pause was politically motivated Three of the world’s top central bankers said the prospect of a Covid-19 vaccine isn’t enough to put an end to the economic challenges created by the pandemic

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is moving ahead with plans to address the pandemic and shape his incoming administration. Biden said Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the result of the election was an “embarrassment”

The Trump administration is stepping back from negotiations on a new stimulus package and leaving it to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to revive talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to people familiar

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said the U.S. isn’t finished yet when it comes to getting tough on China, with just over two months left in the Trump administration. Trump signed an order prohibiting U.S. investments in Chinese firms determined to be owned or controlled by the country’s military The U.S. has imposed sanctions on four more officials accused of undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy, showing the Trump administration is ready to keep hitting out at China

Chinese technology giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. lost almost $260 billion of market value over two days of selling on jitters over the fallout from Beijing’s attempt to rein in its most powerful private-sector firms

China’s top legislative body passed a resolution allowing for the disqualification of any Hong Kong lawmakers who aren’t deemed sufficiently loyal. Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s government immediately banished four legislators, prompting the remaining 15 in the 70-seat Legislative Council to resign en masse hours later

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled a cease-fire with international investors, pledging to support his new economic managers with market-friendly policies Turkey’s new central bank governor has told lenders he will offer clearer guidance on monetary policy, according to people with direct knowledge of the conversations

Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra was forced out of office when congress unexpectedly voted to impeach him, plunging the nation into political crisis as it recovers from one of the world’s deepest economic slumps Peru’s central bank kept borrowing costs at an all-time low to bolster an economic recovery that’s threatened by political turmoil and the pandemic

Russia is locking in lower borrowing costs in the wake of Joe Biden’s U.S. election victory, kicking off its first dual-tranche sale of euro-denominated bonds. Russia said foreigners bought about 60% of the securities

A key bondholder group is set to reject Zambia’s request for an interest-payment holiday, putting the country on course to become the first African sovereign defaulter since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic

Mexico’s central bank surprised analysts by holding its benchmark interest rate at a four-year low, curtailing a record monetary easing cycle as inflation remains above target

Investors added the most money to emerging-market exchange-traded funds in 10 months as Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. election boosted investor appetite for risk assets

Asia:

China indicated that it wants Australia to improve strained relations, saying Canberra should know what needs to be done to get ties back on track At least 20 giant bulk carriers are anchored off the Chinese port of Jingtang and unable to offload millions of tons of Australian coal, the latest casualty of the diplomatic row between Canberra and Beijing China’s consumer inflation threatens to drop below zero in coming months as pork prices reverse trend from last year’s surge The default of a Chinese coal miner has triggered concern over the health of state-owned firms and their lenders

Foreign investors have returned to South Korea, helping to boost the value of the nation’s stock market to a record $1.5 trillion amid optimism U.S. policies will become more predictable under a new leader Biden assured the leaders of Japan and South Korea of his commitment to alliances with the two Asian nations, signaling he will pursue a markedly different strategy from Donald Trump The nation’s labor market took a turn for the worse in October, with the jobless rate rising and employment falling by the most in six months

India increased stimulus measures to rescue companies and save jobs. The additional steps amount to about 9 trillion rupees ($121 billion), taking the nation’s total virus relief to almost 30 trillion rupees Retail inflation accelerated to 7.6%, the highest level in more than six years in October, boosting the chances that policy makers will keep interest rates on hold for longer India approved an incentive program of 1.46 trillion rupees to attract companies to set up manufacturing in the nation Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, which is in coalition with the ruling alliance in Bihar, retained control of the eastern state after an election battle that went down to the wire

Indonesia is banking on a 75-trillion rupiah ($5.3 billion) wealth fund to replenish state coffers and attract foreign direct investment into its economy

Germany has found no evidence that Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has done anything illegal while living there, the German Press Agency DPA said, citing a Foreign Ministry statement Thailand’s government wants the central bank to temper a rally in the baht, which is threatening efforts to boost exports to balance a slump in tourism revenue, according to Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith Thailand is better placed to weather the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic than the Asian financial crisis as the nation’s key financial indicators are stronger, according to central bank Governor Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput

Malaysia’s economy contracted at a slower pace in the third quarter, rebounding from a decades-low fall as looser restrictions on movement boosted most sectors Malaysia’s 2021 budget may not have an easy passage through parliament unless the government makes changes to its spending plan, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said The country will rely on local borrowings to finance next year’s record 323 billion ringgit ($78 billion) spending plan, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said

The Philippines’ economic contraction moderated in the third quarter by less than forecast, signaling an unsteady recovery from the pandemic The government will borrow $300 million to finance the purchase of coronavirus vaccines, President Rodrigo Duterte said The country shut financial markets and government offices for a day as Typhoon Vamco barreled into the main Luzon island

Taiwan exports grew at the fastest pace since February, defying concerns U.S. sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co. would hurt trade

Myanmar’s ruling party led by Aung San Suu Kyi has won enough parliamentary seats to retain power in the nation’s second election since the end of military rule a decade ago, officials results showed

EMEA:

Turkey’s current account remained in deficit for a 10th month amid a deterioration in trade balance and tourism The nation made it easier for foreign investors to access lira funding, a move that’s aimed at undoing some of the restrictions imposed over the last two years

Hungary capped its busiest year of Eurobond sales yet by selling benchmark-sized Eurobonds to help prefinance debt maturing in 2021 as global risk appetite rebounds. In a rush of legislative activity, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government moved to change the electoral law, enshrine Christian religious doctrine on gender and marriage in the constitution, temporarily ban demonstrations, revamp court procedures and loosen rules governing public funds

Pressure is growing on Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to oppose the European Union’s budget proposal that links access to the bloc’s funds with maintaining the rule of law

Romania unexpectedly trimmed reserve requirements for banks to counter renewed economic damage being wrought by a second wave of Covid-19 infections

Egypt cut interest rates for a second meeting, seeking to give a boost to local businesses battling the impact of the coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates was assigned the fourth-highest investment grade at Fitch Ratings as the nation prepares to issue a federal bond for the first time

Dubai is seeking a buyer for the cooling system operations of its biggest airport as Gulf Arab states lean on asset sales and debt to shore up their finances

Oman is seeking to raise money off the back of its largest oil block, as the cash-strapped Gulf nation looks for new ways to tame its budget deficit and steady a reeling economy

Kuwaiti companies will enter the emerging-market stocks benchmark compiled by MSCI Inc. this month. But you would barely know it looking at the main local equities index

Saudi Arabia’s outlook was cut to negative from stable by Fitch Ratings as the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices clobber the kingdom’s finances The kingdom’s economy contracted for a fifth quarter but the slump eased

Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifahas died, the state-run Bahrain News Agency reported, citing the nation’s royal court. The nation named Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Issa Al Khalifa as the country’s new prime minister

South Africa plans to introduce a new short-dated bond to help lower government borrowing costs by lessening dependence on more expensive long-term debt, National Treasury officials said The nation’s official unemployment rate returned to a 17-year high in the third quarter as the easing of a coronavirus lockdown allowed more people to look for work Almost three years after he won control of South Africa’s ruling party, President Cyril Ramaphosa is moving to cement political control and gaining greater leeway to implement unpopular budget cuts and drum up international investment

Zimbabwe plans to select a financial adviser by Christmas to help it raise $3.5 billion to compensate White farmers it violently evicted from their land two decades ago, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and his main political rival began talks to ease tensions over last month’s disputed election in the world’s top cocoa producer

Ghana’s inflation rate dropped for a third month in October, inching closer to the central bank’s target range

Latin America:

Thousands of Peruvians took part in marches nationwide amid growing public indignation following the ouster of President Martin Vizcarra by the opposition in congress. The sol fell to a 18-year low Peru’s interim president Manuel Merino named technocrat Jose Arista as finance minister, and defense minister Antero Flores-Araoz as cabinet chief as he tries to reassure investors amid political tumult

Brazil’s government has given up on plans to create a new social program this year and local media reported officials are now mulling the possibility of boosting the current Bolsa Familia cash transfer program Economy Minister Paulo Guedes vowed fiscal control, saying Brazil wouldn’t spend as much as it did this year if the country were to battle a second coronavirus wave Food costs drove Brazil’s fastest inflation rate for October since 2002, while retail sales disappointed in September after the government started to cut back on emergency aid

Mexico’s consumer prices rose 4.09% in October from a year earlier, holding above the official target range

Argentina will ask the International Monetary Fund for an extended fund facility program as it seeks to delay paying the $44 billion that it owes to the multilateral organization, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said Bondholders accepted the City of Cordoba’s request to restructure debt Argentina hiked interest rates after consumer prices surged at the fastest pace this year

Colombia lowered its 2020 GDP estimate and now expects a 6% to 7% contraction, compared with a previous estimate of a 5.5% drop Colombia’s capital Bogota plans to become a regular in the debt markets as it spends on infrastructure and social projects

Chile’s Chamber of Deputies approved a second withdrawal of 10% of pension funds this year, sending the bill to the Senate

Voters in Belize elected opposition candidate John Antonio Briceno as Prime Minister

Ecuador’s Finance Ministry is considering issuing an external bond whose proceeds would be used to supply liquidity to the private sector, Finance Minister Mauricio Pozo said

