(Bloomberg) -- Shares of shot makers are sinking again after Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. hinted at choppier sales for their Covid-19 vaccinations by leaving the annual outlook unchanged despite first-quarter sales that beat estimates.

Smaller peers and former retail-trading favorites that sought to treat the virus also tumbled on Wednesday. While Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. fell more than 5%, others such as Vaxart Inc., Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corp. all fell more than 6%.

Among the leading vaccine makers, BioNTech SE tumbled as much as 4.1% while U.S. partner Pfizer dropped as much as 2.8%. And Novavax Inc., whose Covid shot could face a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel in June, slipped more than 4%. Moderna pared losses after falling as much as 3%, even after the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company warned there was “potential downside” to its 2022 vaccine orders on contract timing during its earnings call.

The group of vaccine makers had traded higher on Tuesday after Pfizer’s first-quarter report that was released amid rising hospitalizations in New York State and recent lockdowns in China. But they resumed their descent on Wednesday following Moderna’s print.

While many of the Covid-tied stocks are down at least 40% for the year, Pfizer’s diversified portfolio and large-cap drugmaker status has shielded it from such a steep drop. The group has suffered amid a broader biotechnology selloff driven by the larger macro rotation away from risky growth stocks. They’ve also taken a hit as the market tries to estimate the scope for existing and future Covid vaccines sales as the pandemic nears an end.

Moderna’s first-quarter revenue of $6.1 billion handily beat estimates by nearly 30%, but leaving its full-year guidance intact suggests that “a major reduction in 2Q consensus is needed,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli.

However, the firm’s stock doesn’t look that cheap since it’s still trading at a $40 billion enterprise value, said Jefferies strategist Will Sevush.

“The thesis hinges on the public’s willingness to take a fourth booster of a vaccine with limited efficacy against circulating variants in the face of a potential Fall wave,” he said.

