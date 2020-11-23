(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine showed potential in halting severe cases of Covid-19, according to the leader of the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed program. The British drugmaker and its partner said the shot prevented the majority of people from getting the disease.

The coronavirus is forecast to claim another 30,000 American lives by mid-December, a model from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. New York state will reopen an emergency facility on Staten Island, where hospital capacity is constrained, while California’s governor is quarantining after his children were potentially exposed.

Italy became the second European nation, after the U.K., to reach 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed England’s national lockdown will end next week, to be replaced by a three-tier system of regional restrictions.

Key Developments:

Japan Reportedly Weighs New Measures (7:10 a.m. HK)

Japan is set to suspend its “Go To” travel subsidy program for those destined to Osaka and Sapporo cities as the number of coronavirus cases rise in the regions, NHK reported, without attribution. The government will announce details soon, the public broadcaster said.

Separately, the Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi said the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is looking at the number of severe virus cases in deciding whether to ask stores to close early.

Utah Eases Rules Despite Surge (7 a.m. HK)

Officials in Utah cleared the way for families to gather for Thanksgiving but urged people to keep the guest list short, the Deseret News reported. The state will allow a two-week order halting casual gatherings at expire at midnight Monday following a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. Intensive care units in Utah are at 90.8% of capacity, the newspaper said.

Astra Shot Data Hint at Halting Severe Covid (5:55 p.m. NY)

The leader of the U.S. government’s coronavirus vaccine program said AstraZeneca Plc found that 16 participants who received a placebo in its clinical trial contracted severe Covid-19, a sign that the shot could block the worst cases of disease.

The British drugmaker and its partner, the University of Oxford, said earlier Monday that none of the trial participants who received the vaccine had become severely ill, and that none of the patients in that group were hospitalized.

“That’s very important,” said Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser to Operation Warp Speed, in an interview with Bloomberg News. “It’s exciting.”

Regeneron to Roll Out 30,000 Doses of Drug (4:30 p.m. NY)

Thirty thousand doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s antibody cocktail will be shipped Tuesday, after the experimental coronavirus treatment got an emergency authorization from U.S. regulators.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar detailed plans to distribute the therapy at a news conference on Monday. The drug, called REGN-COV2, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and some children of at least 12 years of age.

Regeneron said on Saturday it expects to have treatment doses of its drug ready for approximately 80,000 patients by the end of this month, about 200,000 patients by the first week of January, and about 300,000 patients total by the end of January

Johnson Ends England Lockdown, Adds Rules (3:41 p.m. NY)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed England’s national lockdown will end next week, to be replaced by a tougher three-tier system of regional restrictions designed to last until spring next year.

Ministers are drawing up plans to allow rules to be relaxed across the U.K. in time for Christmas, and Johnson said if all goes well with the rollout of vaccines, “the vast majority” of people who need a shot will get one by April.

Under the new rules for England, from Dec. 2 shops, hairdressers and gyms will reopen across the country, but bars and restaurants will be takeaway only in areas under the tightest restrictions. The government will announce which tiers regions are being placed into on Thursday after looking at the latest data on infection levels.

North Carolina Adds to Restrictions (3:30 p.m. NY)

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order Monday that extended a mask mandate and Covid-19 restrictions through Dec. 11, with one-fifth of the state’s counties seeing critical levels of spread. His order limits indoor gatherings to 10 people, closes indoor bar service and restricts occupancy for retail stores, restaurants and other public businesses.

“We are in danger,” said Cooper, a Democrat. “This is a pivotal moment in our fight” against the virus, with hospitals and health-care workers strained. “The updates are dire.”

Turkey Posts Record Deaths (2 p.m. NY)

Turkey announced a record number of deaths from the coronavirus, highlighting the dilemma facing policy makers who are trying to contain the current surge in new cases without shutting down the economy again.

The ministry of health said on Monday that 153 people lost their lives due to the virus over the past 24 hours and announced 6,713 symptomatic patients, bringing the total number of reported cases to over 453,000 since the outbreak began nine months ago.

The number of people who got ill over the past day doubled from a week ago, a pace unseen since the early stages of the pandemic, when the increase was often exponential. Equally alarming is the fact that Turkey made a controversial tweak to its data reporting in July, excluding asymptomatic cases and reporting only symptomatic patients.

California Governor in Quarantine (1:30 p.m. NY)

California Governor Gavin Newsom, his wife and their four children are quarantining for two weeks after three of the kids were in contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for Covid-19. Newsom’s office said the entire family tested negative Sunday. The CHP provides security for the governor and the first family.

France Reports Fewest Cases Since September (1:20 p.m. NY)

France reported 4,452 Covid cases on Monday, the lowest number of confirmed new infections in 24 hours since Sept. 28. The seven-day average of cases fell to 21,918, the fewest in more than a month, as the rate of positive tests has dropped to 13.3% from more than 20% at the start of November. Deaths increased by 500 to 49,232, with the weekly pace falling for a third day.

WHO Welcomes AstraZeneca Vaccine Results (12:45 p.m. NY)

The World Health Organization will carefully analyze AstraZeneca Plc’s data but welcomes the results so far, according to Mariangela Simao, assistant director-general for drug access, vaccines and pharmaceuticals. The WHO will receive more data, including clinical data, in the next week and expects to have finalized assessments in the beginning of 2021, she said.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said AstraZeneca’s shot’s advantage is that it can be stored at normal refrigerated temperatures, making it easier to deliver the vaccine around the world.

“We hope there will be more vaccines like that which are more heat stable,” Swaminathan said.

Italy’s Death Toll Passes 50,000 (11:55 a.m. NY)

Italy, the original epicenter of the European pandemic, on Monday became the second nation in the region after the U.K. to reach 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

The country reported 630 daily deaths, from 562 Sunday, bringing the total to 50,453. More than 12,000 people have died from the virus in the past 30 days as cases have surged anew, engulfing hospitals and prompting a region-by-region lockdown system.

NYC Warns of Layoffs Without Federal Aid (11:25 a.m. NY)

New York City residents received $40 billion in stimulus benefits that have been critical to the city’s recovery from the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The $40 billion, which includes stimulus checks, unemployment benefits and Paycheck Protection Program loans, shows how much the city needs action on additional federal stimulus, de Blasio said. The city avoided deeper revenue declines because of the first round of stimulus, he said.

The city must now close a $3.8 billion fiscal 2022 budget gap with federal stimulus, the mayor said. It is in “dire, dire shape” and layoffs are a possibility without action from Washington, he said.

Saudi Arabia to Offer Free Vaccines (10:20 a.m. NY)

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said that the coronavirus vaccine will be available to everyone in the kingdom, free of charge. Saudi Arabia hopes that the coronavirus vaccines will cover 70% of the kingdom’s population by the end of 2021, the ministry added. The ministry didn’t specify which company’s vaccine it planned to use.

The kingdom registered 231 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The country now has 5,796 deaths from coronavirus in 355,489 known cases, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

