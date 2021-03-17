(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg’s fourth annual Equality Summit is kicking off, providing a forum for some of the world’s most influential to assess how the pandemic has exacerbated inequities -- and how we can do better.

Since the previous summit in September, the path to equality has seen a lot of steps forward and a lot of steps back. New Covid-19 vaccines have fueled optimism for a broader recovery, but Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker shows U.S. communities struggling to distribute equitably when it comes to race and ethnicity. The economy in the U.S. is poised for a comeback, but women are still bearing the brunt of the virus’s pain: 1.4 million more mothers remained out of the workforce in January versus a year earlier.

The speakers at this year’s summit recognize that when it comes to equality, words matter -- but actions matter more. Dozens of executives, advocates and experts -- including Melinda Gates, Ken Chenault, Queen Rania of Jordan and Sheryl Sandberg -- are scheduled to speak over the next two days. They’ll provide global perspective on topics such as board diversity, vaccine distribution, gender equality, wealth inequality and the digital divide.

(All times are New York.)

Vaccine Nationalism Threatens Distribution Goals, Poonawalla Says (9:10 a.m.)

Vaccine nationalism is complicating the equitable distribution of Covid-19 treatments and may harm efforts to deliver 2 billion doses to poorer and middle-income nations by year-end, says Adar Poonawalla, head of the world’s largest vaccine maker.

Poonawalla’s Serum Institute of India Ltd. is working with Covax, the program designed to deploy shots equitably around the world. That program has distributed vaccines to about 50 countries so far, but some nations, frustrated by the slow pace, are starting to make their own deals on the side with other vaccine suppliers, he told Haslinda Amin at the Bloomberg Equality Summit.

“Some countries are wanting to pay, or willing to pay, to skip the queue, and we’re trying to educate and convince everybody that we should just be a little more patient and let Covax do its job,” Poonawalla said. Reaching the World Health Organization’s 2 billion target could “spill over by a few months.”

The Serum Institute of India is under contract to produce the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford. A Bloomberg social media poll found that while 51% of people think there should be a balance in distributing the virus between rich and poor nations, a sizable minority (42%) say nations should prioritize their own citizens.

