The following is a roundup of emerging-market news and highlights for the week through Nov. 20:

Highlights:

Moderna said its Covid-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in a preliminary analysis of a late-stage clinical trial. Pfizer said a final analysis of clinical-trial data showed its Covid-19 vaccine was 95% effective, paving the way for it to apply for U.S. regulatory authorization

U.S. states imposed new restrictions following a surge in cases that led health officials to warn about the prospect of uncontrollable outbreaks Two of President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus advisers said they favor targeted local measures to stem the pandemic and oppose a nationwide U.S. lockdown as too blunt Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economic recovery is likely to continue at a “solid” pace yet risks losing momentum as the virus spreads

Mexico reported 576 new Covid-19 deaths, making it the fourth country where the toll from the virus has surpassed 100,000. India hit 9 million total cases, while the number of infections in Russia surpassed 2 million, pushing its hospital system to the brink

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is pushing ahead with a plan that threatens to kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges

President Xi Jinping pledged that China wouldn’t engage in decoupling, just days after the region inaugurated the world’s largest free-trade agreement

Turkey’s central bank took a major step back toward mainstream policy making by raising rates by the most in more than two years

Indonesia’s central bank cut its policy rate for the first time in four months, aiming to support the economy’s recovery

The Philippine central bank lowered its key rate after the economy contracted more than expected in the third quarter

South Africa’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate for a second straight meeting as it raised its forecast for gross domestic product

Saudi Aramco returned to the debt markets for the first time since April of last year, selling $8 billion of bonds to help fund the world’s biggest dividend

Peru’s new interim President Francisco Sagasti vowed to defend fiscal stability in the face of demands for higher government spending, signaling he’ll resist populist economic measures from congress

Mexico won approval from the International Monetary Fund to maintain its flexible credit line at $63.4 billion amid the global pandemic, bucking the reductions taken in recent years, according to three people familiar with the talks

Emerging-market exchange-traded funds attracted investors in the week to Nov. 13, pushing the two-week inflow to the largest since January

Asia:

China’s economic rebound gathered pace in October, cementing the nation’s status as the only major economy tipped to grow this year The yuan climbed to the strongest level in more than two years China’s market regulator expanded its investigation into bond sales for a state-backed coal miner that unexpectedly defaulted on payments last week, dragging in a number of banks, rating and accounting firms China priced its first euro-denominated bond sale in about a year, after taking advantage of ultra-low borrowing costs to help pare its reliance on dollar debt China gave one of its most detailed explanations yet for souring ties with Australia, calling on the nation to stop trying to impose its will on others

Global funds have bought the most South Korean bonds this year since 2010, a testament to the securities’ appeal as a haven and yield play South Korea is closely monitoring the currency market and will take steps if needed, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says in a government meeting.

India’s capital is in a Covid-19 crisis with a surge in new infections even as the country’s overall numbers have dipped The U.S. will soon issue the results of probes into Austria, Italy and India’s decisions to tax local revenue of Internet companies such as Facebook Inc., which could pave the way for retaliatory tariffs, people familiar with the situation said.

Indonesia’s current-account surplus was 0.4% of GDP in the third quarter, its first since the July-September period in 2011 While Indonesia is past the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, risks remain and weak consumer confidence is a major hurdle to reviving businesses and growth, according to the nation’s finance minister Bali is seeing a pick-up in activity as its governor continues debating when and how the island can reopen to international travelers

Thailand will ease rules on capital outflows to cool a currency rally that’s threatening to derail a rebound in exports and the economy’s recovery from the pandemic The Bank of Thailand signaled it will focus on tackling a rally in the nation’s currency, while keeping its benchmark rate unchanged for a fourth meeting The Thai economy improved in the third quarter after the government implemented a series of stimulus measures and eased restrictions on movement Thailand’s parliament rejected a push by pro-democracy groups for a constitutional amendment to reduce the powers of the nation’s monarchy; anti-government protesters in Thailand are planning to expand their set of demands

The Philippine central bank said it reduced its purchases of government bonds as the market stabilized following disruptions earlier in the year due to the pandemic Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said he doesn’t see a need for outsized government borrowings Philippines central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said there’s a limit to what monetary policy can do to stimulate the economy amid the pandemic, pitching for a “whole-of government approach” a day after cutting key rate to a record low

Malaysia’s economic recovery will likely be more U-shaped than V, dampened by renewed restrictions amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections, according to Trade Minister Azmin Ali Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is asking a U.S. court to let his lawyers seek documents and testimony from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to help in his defense against criminal charges over the 1MDB scandal

Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and the U.S. Assistant secretary of the Treasury for International Markets held initial talks on plans for joint overseas infrastructure investment

EMEA:

The lira and Turkish stocks rallied after the central bank raised its key rate, fueling speculation President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will make good on a pledge to return to market-friendly policies Foreign investors purchased a net $908 million in Turkish equities and bonds in the week through Nov. 13, following changes to the country’s top economic management

Russia will be able to restrict access to Twitter Inc., Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube under a draft law

European Union leaders made no progress in bridging their divisions over a stimulus package casting doubt over the disbursement of funds for the bloc’s battered economies The EU pledged to draw up more sanctions against Belarus as a result of President Alexander Lukashenko’s continued crackdown on protesters

Czech lawmakers authorized the government to maintain the nationwide lockdown for three more weeks The Czech Republic will lower personal income tax next year

Poland won’t allow women-led street protests to trigger a “revolution,” a senior government official said, after police cracked down on a demonstration for abortion rights

The United Arab Emirates ratcheted up tension with oil allies in OPEC+, with officials privately questioning the benefits of being in the producers’ alliance and even considering whether to leave it

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund cut its holdings of U.S. equities in the third quarter by $3 billion to $7 billion The world’s biggest oil exporter has set its sights on also becoming the largest supplier of hydrogen

Zambia’s Finance Minister said creditors were at least partly to blame for the country defaulting on one of its Eurobonds, while a group of bondholders said the missed payment risked setting a more adversarial backdrop for debt negotiations The Bank of Zambia kept its key rate at a record low to allow the impact of previous cuts to filter through the economy

South Africa’s government will get its finances back on track and avoid a sovereign debt crisis, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ethiopia’s government ratcheted up economic pressure on the rebel Tigray state in a bid to cow it into submission after two weeks of fighting

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa unveiled a new five-year economic plan that he said is expected to deliver expansion of more than 5% through 2025

Nigerian inflation quickened for a 14th month in October Nigeria dismissed an investigative report by CNN alleging that its security forces killed unarmed protesters last month in Lagos



Latin America:

Peru’s interim president appointed economist Waldo Mendoza as his finance minister George Forsyth, a former goalkeeper with Peru’s national soccer team, topped voter preferences with 16% support in an Ipsos poll ahead of April’s general election In the final hours of Manuel Merino’s six-day period as President of Peru, he signed a law allowing a second round of withdrawals from private pension funds

Brazil’s central bank signaled it will step in to support the real through foreign-exchange swaps if there are strong outflows by the end of the year Central bank officials reinforced views that inflation shocks are transitory and do not threaten plans to hold the interest rate at a record low Fitch Ratings affirmed Brazil’s sovereign rating at BB- and maintained a negative outlook President Jair Bolsonaro emerged weaker from Nov. 15 municipal elections that were widely seen as a referendum on the first half of his four-year mandate The nation’s main exchange decided to allow trading on all assets on holidays in Sao Paulo

Mexico threatened to cut cooperation with the U.S. after the surprise arrest of its former defense minister in Los Angeles; a federal judge in Brooklyn agreed to the charges being dropped The treasurer of Mexico’s Finance Ministry, an entrepreneur and a career Banxico director are the three women seen as the top candidates to fill a key seat on the board of the country’s central bank Mexico’s Senate approved a bill to decriminalize the use of marijuana in a country beset by decades of corruption and violence tied to the illegal drug trade

Chile’s economy grew 5.2% in the third quarter, more than expected, as policy makers increased stimulus and rolled back lockdowns Chile’s current-account deficit was significantly smaller than expected in the third quarter

Argentina’s Chubut Province reached an agreement in principle with a majority of bondholders, making it the country’s second province to reach a debt deal after the national government restructured $65 billion A group of creditors representing holders of Neuquen Province’s 2025 bonds accepted a proposal to restructure the notes

Colombia’s GDP rose 8.7% in the third quarter, rebounding from its deepest slump on record

Ecuador’s left-wing presidential candidate Andres Arauz said he will disregard the $6.5 billion deal with the IMF if elected Ecuador has identified alternatives to $1.7 billion in planned Chinese loan disbursals for 2020, President Lenin Moreno said

The Republic of Suriname sent a consent solicitation to holders of $675 million in dollar bonds maturing in 2023 and 2026, asking to defer payments due this year until 2021

