43m ago
Vaccine Race, U.S. Stimulus, Record Inequality Surge: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and week:
- The global economy’s long slog to recovery is being delayed by slow vaccine rollouts
- President Joe Biden will escalate appeals for Congress to back his top priority, $1.9 trillion in pandemic relief
- Bloomberg Economics takes a look at the real cost of stimulus so far. The findings: Covid-era debt is considerably less expensive to service than existing debt
- The world is witnessing the greatest rise in inequality on record, with the poorest likely to feel the effects of the pandemic for years to come while the “mega rich” have already bounced back, according to Oxfam
- Meanwhile, pandemic-era central banking is creating bubbles everywhere
- The U.K.’s third major lockdown could be the final straw for thousands of businesses struggling to pay rent and taxes with little or no money coming in the door
- Finally, here’s what to be on the lookout for in the world economy this week
