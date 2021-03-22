(Bloomberg) -- Chile has placed about 75% of its population under the strictest quarantine measures, as the number of new coronavirus cases hovers near a record despite one of the world’s fastest vaccine roll-outs.

As of Thursday, 42 more districts nationwide will be under full lockdown, including 21 in the Santiago metropolitan area, Health Minister Enrique Paris said in a press conference on Monday. In total, 13.7 million of the country’s roughly 18 million inhabitants will now be under those restrictions.

Chile has been rocked by its biggest virus wave to date, with recent highs for the number of daily infections, total active cases and patients hospitalized with the illness. The surge adds urgency to a vaccination drive that’s delivered at least one shot to 29% of the population. Central bank President Mario Marcel said quarantines will have less of a drag on the economy than last year.

“We need to continue with restrictions to avoid the spread of the virus,” Paris said.

President Sebastian Pinera’s administration has reiterated its pledge to inoculate the target population against coronavirus by mid-year. On Sunday, authorities received two million shots from Sinovac, lifting the number of doses received overall to over 13 million, according to the Health Ministry.

Read more: Vaccine Gains Bring a Despised President Back From the Brink

Still, on Saturday Chile’s Health Ministry reported 7,084 new virus cases, the highest number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic. The seven-day moving average of infections has increased steadily since late February.

The number of occupied intensive-care beds also rose to over 3,400, with only 177 still free. Meanwhile, the number of PCR tests carried out in a day reached an all-time high of more than 76,000 on March 21.

Chile’s gross domestic product contracted 5.8% in 2020, though the country’s speedy vaccination process should allow the economy to grow by 5.6% this year, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.