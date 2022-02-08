(Bloomberg) -- Shares of vaccine makers slumped Tuesday, losing about $20 billion in market value, after Pfizer Inc. issued revenue guidance of its Covid-19 jab and pill that fell short of analyst expectations.

BioNTech and Moderna Inc. dropped 5.6% and 3.5%, respectively, while Pfizer slid 4% to a more than two-month low after its 2022 sales and profit outlook both missed analyst expectations. While Wall Street says Pfizer will likely raise expectations on its virus franchise throughout the year as government contracts are solidified it may not be enough to return the sector to its former glory.

Pfizer’s “concentration risk is high given elevated market expectations,” wrote Andrew Baum, an analyst with Citi. He views the stock as “more fragile than others in the sector given the Covid-19 centric dynamics.”

Novavax Inc., which trailed other companies in getting its vaccine to market, sank the most, dropping as much as 14% after Reuters reported that it’s coming up short on shipments in Europe and other regions. The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based shotmaker filed for an authorization of its vaccine in the U.S. at the end of 2021.

Retail traders interest in makers of Covid jabs has cooled over the past few months and valuations have drifted lower as the market awaits a declaration that the virus has moved from a pandemic to a disease we coexist with, like the flu. Moderna, BioNTech and Novavax have all fallen more than 35% since the start of 2022 while Pfizer is down roughly 14%.

“We expect the Street to continue to debate the long-term sustainability of these sales,” Chris Schott, an analyst with JPMorgan wrote after the report.

