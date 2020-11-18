(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is likely to shrink 3% in the fourth quarter, leaving the economy 11.4% smaller by the end of 2020, according to Bloomberg Economics. The easing of virus restrictions and the widespread availability of a vaccine by the middle of next year will enable growth to accelerate, and BE forecasts output will advance 6% in 2021. Gross domestic product is likely to be 2.5% below its pre-virus peak at the end of next year and pass it a year after that.

