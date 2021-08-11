The last of Canada’s bank leaders who steered their institutions through the 2008-2009 financial crisis is retiring.

National Bank of Canada announced early Wednesday that Louis Vachon will end his reign as the lender’s president and chief executive officer on Oct. 31.

He will be succeeded by the bank’s current chief operating officer, Laurent Ferreira.

Vachon has served as National Bank’s CEO since June 1, 2007. Since then, the bank’s stock has surged 202 per cent; outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index and the financials subgroup by wide margins. On a total return basis, National’s shares have soared 460 per cent.

“National Bank has become a systemically important bank in Canada and is playing an increasingly important role in driving economic and social development. It has been a privilege to lead the bank and help write a chapter in its history,” Vachon said in a release.