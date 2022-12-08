(Bloomberg) -- Vail Resorts said it’s on track to have all the staff needed to operate lifts and mountain terrain as well as restaurants, lodging and ski schools ahead of the winter ski season.

“Hiring is still ongoing and a top priority,” CEO Kirsten Lynch said in the company’s first-quarter press release. “While our mountain resorts have not completed hiring for the winter season, we are on track to have the staff needed to achieve full operation.”

Some of Vail’s ancillary services, such as its dining operations, were hampered by staffing shortages earlier this year, as well as Covid-19 related restrictions. Vail invested $175 million in employee programs, including raising the minimum wage to $20 per hour for all North American resort workers.

The company also took steps to address housing shortages for its seasonal staff, creating affordable housing for up to 875 employees across five of its North American resorts.

Vail reported sales that beat consensus expectations and reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2023.

