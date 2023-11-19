(Bloomberg) -- Petal Card, a credit card company backed by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, is exploring options including a possible sale or additional funding, Fortune reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has been tapped to advise on a potential sale, according to the report. If it doesn’t find a buyer, the company may draw down existing loan agreements or seek funding from current stakeholders, Fortune said.

Petal reached an $800 million valuation in early 2022 after a funding round led by Tarsadia Investments, Bloomberg previously reported. It has raised $55 million in equity funding in 2023, including a $35 million round led by Valar, Fortune said.

