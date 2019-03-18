(Bloomberg) -- Vale SA’s shares declined on Monday as the world’s iron ore producer faces continued backlash from Brazilian authorities after a deadly mining accident in January.

Rio de Janeiro-based Vale was ordered on March 15 to shut its Timbopeba mine in Minas Gerais state, which produces 12.8 million tons of iron ore per year, due to safety concerns. On Monday a court ordered the company to freeze 1 billion reais ($260 million) in funds as compensation for affected communities in the state. Last week prosecutors took a separate action, seeking guarantees of 50 billion reais for environmental restoration. Vale said in an e-mail that it isn’t aware of this latest request.

Vale shares fell 1.1 percent to 50.01 reais in Sao Paulo at 12:06 p.m. local time, while rival iron ore producers Anglo American Plc and BHP Group climbed 1.5 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Since the Brumadinho dam accident that left more than 300 people dead or missing on Jan. 25, Vale has shut in more than 80 million tons of iron ore a year at projects that use similar tailings dams as the one that ruptured. While the company has said some of those losses can be offset by operations elsewhere, analysts are predicting the output curbs will push the market into a deficit this year.

Iron ore futures in China climbed as much as 2.9 percent after a Brazilian court ordered Vale to halt production at another mine.

Vale said the dam at Timbopeba was inspected on March 14 by experts from the national mining agency, who didn’t find any “relevant anomaly that puts its security at risk.” The Brazilian outages have left the global iron and steel industry trying to gauge how much production will ultimately be lost as Vale’s remaining mines face scrutiny.

“Vale may continue to face volatility in the short-term related to unexpected stoppages in operations,” Banco Santander SA Analyst Gustavo Allevato said in a research report Sunday.

