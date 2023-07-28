(Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, the world’s second-largest iron ore supplier, is raising its forecasts for costs and warning of a potential slump in the premium it gets from high-quality products.

In its earnings report late Thursday, the Brazilian firm mentioned local currency strength as a reason for lifting cash cost projections. It’s the latest sign from the mining industry of lingering inflationary pressures even. Itau BBA analysts said a weak cost performance was the earnings “lowlight” for Vale. Its shares fell as much as 2.6% Friday.

Vale also flagged a potential impact from external factors such as “reduced premiums paid for high-quality products.” That’s a concern for a company whose mantra has been value over volume, betting high-grade ore from northern Brazil gives it a competitive advantage as steel mills look to reduce carbon emissions.

