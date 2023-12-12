(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian iron-ore behemoth Vale SA has secured customers for its greener briquettes, a key step in the company’s plans to slash polluting emissions.

The miner has signed agreements with 30 clients, mainly from Europe and the Middle East, for at least a year’s worth of output, it said Tuesday in a statement. The volumes will initially be used for operational tests.

The deals are a small step toward curbing reliance on China, where economic growth is sputtering, while shifting to cleaner production. Green briquettes can reduce emissions from steelmakers’ blast furnaces by as much as 10%, according to the Rio de Janeiro-based company.

Vale plans to deliver 2.5 million tons of briquettes from two facilities in Brazil’s southeastern port of Tubarão next year. Its first plant starts operating Tuesday, with the next expected in early 2024. Together, they will gradually ramp up to 6 million tons a year.

Industry players are facing mounting pressure to clean up a sector that accounts for about 8% of global carbon emissions. While Vale’s initial production will be small, it’s targeting output of about 100 million tons of briquettes and pellets from 2030, and eyeing possible low-cost production hubs in regions such as the Middle East and US, as well as Brazil.

