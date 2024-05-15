(Bloomberg) -- Nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia received a special mining permit extension that ends months of uncertainty over its future operations.

The company got an operating permit extension until Dec. 28, 2035, following the issuance of a special mining permit on May 13, according to a statement on Wednesday. As part of the extension deal, Vale Indonesia must complete the construction of refining facilities.

The permit extension is part of a deal under which Mining Industry Indonesia, a state-owned holding company, buys an additional 14% stake in Vale Indonesia from Vale SA and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. The deal will make the Indonesian government the company’s largest shareholder with 34% ownership.

