Vale Is Ramping Up Faster Than Thought in New Blow to Iron Bulls

(Bloomberg) -- Vale SA produced more iron ore than expected last quarter in the latest sign of rising seaborne supplies that have stalled a rally in futures of the steelmaking ingredient.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company reported third-quarter production of 88.7 million metric tons, its best result in almost two years. That compares with the 85.7 million-ton average estimate among six analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Prices of the steelmaking ingredient have slipped almost 8% since hitting a six-year high in mid-September as shipments out of Brazil and Australia increase ahead of a seasonal slowdown in Chinese demand

Vale is navigating legal and pandemic obstacles in its recovery from the Brumadinho dam collapse that cost 270 lives and its title of world’s biggest producer

Accelerating second-half output will allow the company to reach its annual target of 310 million tons, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani Pires said earlier this month, while Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Bartolomeo said last week he was “pretty sure” Vale would reach 400 million tons by the end of 2022 or early 2023

While prices have come off in the last month to about $116 a ton, they are still 27% above where they started the year amid strong Chinese demand. The company was raised to an investment-grade credit rating by Moody’s early this month and has reinstated dividend payments

To be sure, not all of Vale’s output will hit the market immediately, with the company expected to replenish inventories along the supply chain, including in Asian distribution centers, said Bradesco analyst Thiago Lofiego

Vale’s shares, up 16% this year, were unchanged after the close of regular trading in New York

