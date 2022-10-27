(Bloomberg) -- World No. 2 iron ore producer Vale SA saw a steeper-than-expected drop in profit on slumping prices and lingering cost inflation.

The Brazilian mining giant reported adjusted earnings before items of $3.7 billion for the third quarter, down 47% from a year ago and well below the $4.6 billion average analyst estimate.

Vale is trying to defend margins from the lowest iron prices in two years by focusing on higher quality ore. Futures of the steelmaking ingredient have slumped on concerns over the cooling impact of higher interest rates, combined with China’s Covid restrictions and real-state woes.

Rivals Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group have warned that commodity producers will keep struggling with global economic uncertainties and a patchy recovery in China. Top steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. also delivered a bleak outlook for the industry in China this week, predicting demand in the country could fall 5% this year.

Vale’s realized iron ore price in the quarter was $92.60 a metric ton versus $127.20 a year ago, offsetting higher shipments. It churned out more iron ore than expected, although sales came in well below output.

While Vale managed to lower its iron ore cash costs from the previous quarter, transport expenses continued to rise, as did nickel production costs.

“Lower iron ore prices and lower nickel prices, combined with higher costs, significantly impacted Vale’s results, despite an environment of improvement in iron ore production and sales,” XP Investimentos analysts Andre Vidal and Helena Kelm wrote in a note to clients.

On a net basis, profit fell 19% from a year ago but came in much stronger than expected.

Vale saw a recovery in nickel and copper output in a sign that it’s leaving behind a string of operational setbacks. The base metals business is under the spotlight as Vale takes advice on options to unlock value, which could mean a spin-off that goes public or even a strategic partnership.

“We have very high ambitions around this business,” CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo said at a conference last week. “We can be the consolidator, we can be the biggest future commodities company. It’s time to think big.”

On a call with analysts Friday, investors will be looking for further outlook on the iron ore market and Chinese steel mill demand and the prospect of a settlement for the Mariana dam disaster, comments on new shareholder Cosan, and clues on Vale’s final decision on its base metals operations.

Vale shares were down slightly before the start of regular trading in New York. Management is scheduled to speak with analysts on an 10am call.

(Adds comment by XP analysts in seventh paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.