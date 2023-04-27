(Bloomberg) -- Vale SA recruited former Anglo American Plc boss Mark Cutifani to lead an independent board that will oversee its new base metals subsidiary, while flagging “news” on a strategic partner by mid-year.

Cutifani will join Jerome Guillen, a former Tesla Inc. executive, on the so-called energy transition metals board, Vale Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Bartolomeo said on an earnings call Thursday.

Vale, which makes most of its money from iron ore mines in Brazil, is looking to bring in fresh capital and expertise to grow its nickel and copper operations in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia at a time when battery-metal demand expands in the move away from fossil fuels.

The separation plan, which includes the sale of a 10% stake to a strategic investor, will also allow Vale to grow “inorganically” as the industry enters a consolidation phase, Bartolomeo said. But while there’s plenty of interest from prospective partners, the company will proceed with or without a partner, Bartolomeo said. Neither is taking the base metals unit public a “definitive option,” he said.

“Obviously an IPO down the road is a liquidity event you could pursue,” the CEO said. “But the fundamentals why we brought Mark in is to help us on execution. There are many ways of liquidity.”

The company is always looking at “smart M&A” in iron ore as well, he said. That would be “adjacent” deals that wouldn’t hurt the balance sheet, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Pimenta explained on the call.

