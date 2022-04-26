(Bloomberg) -- Valero Energy Corp. reported the highest refining margins in several years, signaling a strong start of the year for other U.S. fuel producers.

Valero Energy exceeded analysts’ estimates with a net income of $905 million in the quarter, reversing a loss of $704 million a year earlier. Margins on refining nearly doubled from a year earlier to the highest level since 2015 during the first quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

U.S. refiners, one of the hardest-hit industries during the coronavirus pandemic, are benefiting from tight domestic supplies, soaring prices and reduced competition, with less Russian oil supplies being processed into fuels. Valero Energy, the first refiner to report earnings in the season, may be seen as the bellwether for rivals reporting subsequently.

“The fundamentals that drove strong results in the first quarter, particularly in March, continue to provide a positive backdrop for refining margins, ” Joe Gorder, Valero Chief Executive Officer, said in the statement.

