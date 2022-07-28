(Bloomberg) -- Valero Energy Corp. and PBF Energy Inc. kicked off the earnings season for US crude refiners with record profits that beat analyst estimates, offering a glimpse of what should be the industry’s best-ever quarter.

Margins on refining surged to an unprecedented $30 per barrel in the second quarter, roughly four times the level seen a year ago, the companies said Thursday in their quarterly earnings statements.

“We see demand remaining strong even in the face of economic uncertainty,” Tom Nimbley, chairman and chief executive at PBF Energy, said in a statement. “Global product inventories remain low and refineries are running at high utilization to keep pace with demand,” he added.

Valero Energy had net income of $4.7 billion in the quarter, up from $162 million a year earlier, while PBF Energy saw profits surge to $1.2 billion from $69.9 million.

The first round of earnings from US refiners casts light on how the industry, one of the hardest-hit during Covid-19 lockdowns, has reaped the benefits of soaring gasoline and diesel prices. The surge, largely driven by a post-pandemic rebound in demand being met with insufficient crude processing capacity, has fueled the highest inflation in 40 years and put enormous pressure on the Biden administration to bring relief to consumers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.