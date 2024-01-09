(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s banking index validated a near-term bearish pattern after suffering its biggest single-day drop since September on Monday.

The 12-member NSE Nifty Bank Index slid 1.5% on Monday, activating a so-called head-and-shoulders formation that may bring an objective of 46,200 into play. The level, which sits 2.5% below Monday’s close, is an important support area for the bulls, given that the July and September peaks occurred in the same zone.

Still, if the gauge climbs above the right shoulder high near 48,400, the pattern’s implications will be nullified.

The banking gauge has dropped in January in three of the last four years, with an average 4% loss. This seasonality, coupled with the fact that the index trailed the main NSE Nifty 50 Index for the bulk of 2023, could keep up the pressure on bank stocks.

A head-and-shoulders chart pattern occurs when a price forms three consecutive peaks or valleys, the middle being the largest. A breach of the neckline connecting the base of the three peaks signals a potential bearish trend.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.