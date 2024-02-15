(Bloomberg) -- Valley National Bancorp’s commercial real estate loans remain in healthy shape despite concerns across the regional-banking industry about property debt, Chief Executive Officer Ira Robbins said.

“Everyone tends to look at a commercial real estate loan and assume it’s the exact same type of loan, the same type of borrower, same type of structure, etc.,” Robbins said Thursday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “The reality is every single real estate loan has some different nuances associated with it, whether it’s an office loan, whether it’s a multifamily loan, whether it’s a single-purpose loan for an owner-occupied individual,” he said, adding that geography and the size of the individual loans also have an impact.

The shares of Valley National Bancorp slipped 14% in the two days after Hicksville, New York-based New York Community Bancorp reported a surprise loss and dividend cut late last month that spooked investors and dragged down the shares of other regional banks. Valley National’s shares have yet to fully recover from that decline.

At Morristown, New Jersey-based Valley National, about $2.8 billion of loans have repriced or matured in the past year without any significant issues arising, Robbins said.

“We have not had to restructure one loan of that whole $2.8 billion,” he said. Competitors, meanwhile, have had to rework debt because of higher interest rates or changes in behavior by borrowers, Robbins said.

Valley National has a high exposure to commercial-property loans relative to its peers. The bank reported that almost half its $50.2 billion loan book was in commercial real estate as of Dec. 31, with heavy exposure to New York, Florida and New Jersey. By collateral, office buildings account for about 10% of the bank’s lending in the sector, apartments and residential 24%, and retail 17%.

