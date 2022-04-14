(Bloomberg) -- The Covid-19 vaccine produced by Valneva SE received approval from the U.K. drugs regulator, the sixth shot granted authorization in the country.

The clearance “follows a rigorous review of the safety, quality and effectiveness of this vaccine,” June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said in a statement Thursday.

The Valneva shot uses an inactivated version of the virus to stimulate an immune response. It’s the only Covid vaccine using that tried-and-true technology to reach advanced trials in the U.S. and Europe. This method is widely used in the production of flu and polio vaccines.

