(Bloomberg) -- Valneva SE’s Covid-19 vaccine won a recommendation from a key committee of the European Medicines Agency.

The European Commission will review the recommendation, and a decision on authorizing the shot is expected shortly, Valneva said in a statement Thursday.

While Valneva shares in Paris were suspended Thursday afternoon, the company’s American Depositary Receipts surged by as much as 36%.

The stock plunged earlier this month after the company said its attempt to salvage an agreement to sell the vaccine to the European Union looked likely to fail. Valneva said at the time that while some EU states had shown interest in buying its shots, the demand so far wouldn’t permit the company to ensure the sustainability of its Covid vaccine program.

The UK is one of the few countries to have approved the Valneva shot, though like the EU it canceled an agreement to purchase the shots. The company earlier this month entered a settlement with U.K. to end that deal.

The vaccine also has emergency-use authorization from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

