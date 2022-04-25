(Bloomberg) -- Valneva SE shares slumped after the French company said Europe’s drug regulator had asked for more information on its Covid-19 vaccine.

The stock fell as much as 17% in early trading Monday, the steepest intraday decline since Jan. 19, after the European Medicines Agency’s evaluating panel asked for additional data and further justification for conditional marketing authorization for the shot.

The vaccine won its first regulatory clearance earlier this month, when it was endorsed by the U.K. drugs regulator.

“We are disappointed that the EMA has not considered our submissions sufficient to date,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lingelbach said. “We remain fully committed and dedicated to working jointly with the regulators towards a product approval.”

The European Union has ordered 60 million doses of the vaccine.

Valneva uses an inactivated version of the virus to stimulate an immune response, an approach widely used in the production of flu and polio immunizations. It’s the only Covid vaccine using that tried-and-true technology to reach advanced trials in the U.S. and Europe.

The shot suffered a blow when a study testing seven different vaccines as boosters found Valneva’s was one of those that raised antibody levels the least. The research was conducted before omicron became the dominant variant.

The company said in January that a third dose of its shot neutralized the omicron variant in early lab studies.

Valneva is seeking regulatory clearance well over a year after the clearance of messenger-RNA shots developed by Moderna Inc. and the partnership between Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech SE. Billions of those vaccines have already been administered worldwide.

