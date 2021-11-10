Valneva Surges as EU Agrees to Buy Up to 60 Million Covid Shots

(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission approved a contract to buy as many as 60 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Valneva SE is developing, sending shares of the French biotech firm soaring.

The agreement would allow EU members to purchase almost 27 million doses from Valneva in 2022, and an additional 33 million in 2023, the commission said in a statement Wednesday. The shot has yet to be approved by the bloc’s medicines regulator.

Valneva said last month that its vaccine elicited better immunity than AstraZeneca Plc’s shot in a clinical trial. Earlier, the U.K. government canceled its supply contract, saying the company had breached its obligations, which Valneva contests.

Those developments have sent the shares on a roller-coaster ride, and they’re up 325% over the past 12 months. On Wednesday, they surged as much as 25% in Paris.

The contract marks the eighth agreement the EU has reached with a pharma company for Covid inoculations.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.