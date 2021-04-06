(Bloomberg) -- Valneva SE, a French pharmaceutical company, plans to start final-phase clinical trials on its vaccine candidate this month, a step forward for a more traditional approach that may be a better option for older and vulnerable people.

The Lyon-based drugmaker said Tuesday a phase 1/2 test gave positive results for a high dose. The vaccine uses a sample of the coronavirus that has been killed to stimulate an immune response without causing the disease. The approach has been used for decades with inoculations for polio and hepatitis A.

Valneva has said it believes that the well-established safety profile of inactivated jabs will allow a successful shot to be used in a broader group of people than newer technologies being tested by other drugmakers.

The results are very promising, U.K. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zawahi said in the company’s statement.

They “provide renewed hope that a vaccine using a whole inactivated virus might provide strong protection against variants,” he said. If the final phase data are positive and the vaccine gets U.K. regulatory approval, “this will be another powerful weapon in our arsenal to beat this pandemic.”

The U.K. has signed a deal worth as much as 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) to receive as many as 190 million doses of the shot between 2021 and 2025. The British government is also investing in the biotech’s Scottish manufacturing plant, where the vaccine will be created.

The company is studying how to adapt its vaccine to variants, and because of that, now Valneva expects the delivery of the first 60 million doses to extend into the first quarter of 2022.

The vaccine contains an adjuvant supplied by Dynavax Technologies Corp. Adjuvants are substances used to generate a more robust immune response to a vaccine.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.