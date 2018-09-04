(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Welcome to September! It’s our Tuesday morning train reads:

The Next Financial Crisis Lurks Underground (New York Times); see also Flood of Sand Points to Shakeout for Shale Suppliers (Wall Street Journal)

The Bad and Good News for Value Investing (Morningstar)

Funds Without Fees? That’s Just the Beginning (Barron’s); see also Fidelity Zero Vs. Vanguard: Which index fund is better? (Financial Planning)

Hard Lessons (Thanks, Amazon) Breathe New Life Into Retail Stores (New York Times)

Self-driving cars will destroy a lot of jobs — they’ll also create a lot (Ars Technica); see also The economy may be booming, but nearly half of Americans can’t make ends meet (Los Angeles Times)

We hate losing. Ask any sports fan. (Evidence-Based Investor)

A 50-year campaign of vilification, inspired by Fox News’s Roger Ailes, has left many Americans distrustful of media outlets. Now, journalists need to speak up for their work. (Atlantic); see also America’s Fox News Problem (Big Picture)

Can You Learn to Be Lucky? (Quiet Revolution)

McCain staged his death like the final act of Shakespeare’s Richard III, every legitimate force in the state, living and dead, combined against the wicked king (USA Today); see also Rest in peace, Lindsey Graham (Washington Post)

John Coltrane and the End of Jazz (Weekly Standard)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Eldon Scott, president of UrbanSpace, a company specializing in creating artisan food halls and holiday gift venues. UrbanSpace was founded in 1972 in the U.K., and in New York in 1993. The firm is in the early stages of U.S. expansion, looking at Chicago and the West Coast.

