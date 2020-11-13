(Bloomberg) --

Promising results in a coronavirus vaccine test triggered a wild rotation in the stock market this week. Lauren Goodwin, economist and strategist at New York Life Investments, joins the latest episode of the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss the opportunities and pitfalls for investors looking to position for a post-Covid world. Some highlights of the conversation: “As we look through these value sectors, and try to capture the part of the rising tide that raises some of the ships, it's really important not to fall into value traps. And I wouldn't say necessarily that energy or financials are value traps across the board. But that's where investors’ work is really cut out for them in determining where are the potential long-term opportunities, versus really just a few months worth of rotation that we haven't seen in value for quite some time.”

