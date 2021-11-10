(Bloomberg) -- Valve Corp., which operates the most popular online store for PC games, delayed the release of its much-anticipated video game console over component shortages.

The Steam Deck, a hand-held system similar to Nintendo Co.’s Switch, will no longer arrive in time for the holidays. The product will ship in February instead of December, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said in a statement Wednesday.

“We’re sorry about this,” the company said. “We did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates.”

Chip shortages are disrupting an array of products, from cars to iPads. Game consoles have been perpetually short of supply. Nintendo cut its production target for the current fiscal year by 20%, according to a report by the Nikkei. Microsoft Corp. and Sony Group Corp. are facing similar supply constraints on their consoles.

