AB CarVal Eyes $50 Billion Opportunity in High-Risk Property Lending
A Wall Street alternative money manager is ramping up lending in an area of real estate that’s considered too risky even by some private credit players.
LondonMetric Property Plc will join the FTSE 100 Index in a reshuffle that pushes Ocado Group Plc out of Britain’s blue-chip gauge for the first time in six years.
Half a year into her tenure as chair of the European Central Bank’s supervisory board, Claudia Buch is destroying any hopes executives may have had for a cozier relationship with the region’s top bank regulator.
Matt Brown figures he must have been one of the most sought-after attendees at a technology conference hosted by Nvidia Corp. this spring.
The wealthy township of Millburn, New Jersey, has lost a key battle in its fight to stop 75 affordable apartments from being built on the town dump.
Jun 4, 2024
The Canadian Press
Greater Vancouver's real estate board says the number of homes that changed hands in May fell 19.9 per cent from the previous year as more new properties continued to hit the market.
Greater Vancouver Realtors says there were 2,733 home sales in the region last month, down from 3,411 sales recorded in May 2023 and 19.6 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average for May.
That came as the number of Metro Vancouver homes listed for sale rose 46.3 per cent year-over-year to 13,600, which is nearly one-fifth higher than the 10-year seasonal average.
Andrew Lis, the board's director of economics and data analytics, says it's a "surprise" that May sales came in softer than usual, but chalked it up to factors ranging from higher borrowing costs to worries about the economy, along with various government policies.
The composite benchmark home price was $1,212,000, up 2.3 per cent from a year ago and a 0.5 per cent increase from April.
In May, there were 6,374 detached, attached and apartment properties newly available — a 12.6 per cent increase compared with May 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.