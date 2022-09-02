Here’s What Happened in the City of London This Week
Post-Boris financial policies, hedge fund arrest and a demotion for Abrdn
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Post-Boris financial policies, hedge fund arrest and a demotion for Abrdn
Fresh from a buying spree which has made CPI Property Group SA one of Europe’s largest real-estate investors, the landlord is now looking to cut debt through selling some of its property.
The chill in Vancouver’s housing market continued last month as buyers and sellers “take more time” to make sense of rapidly-changing market conditions, according to the local real estate board.
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program could upend a more than $100 billion market for bonds which repackage older student debt, rerouting funds to a small suite of other floating-rate structured products instead.
Toronto home prices fell for a fifth straight month, the longest skid since 2017, as the property market adjusts to sharply higher interest rates from the Bank of Canada.
4h ago
BNN Bloomberg,
The chill in Vancouver’s housing market continued last month as buyers and sellers “take more time” to make sense of rapidly-changing market conditions, according to the local real estate board.
A total of 1,870 property sales were registered across the Greater Vancouver region in August, the real estate board said Friday. That marked a 40.7 per drop compared to a year earlier and a 0.9 per cent decrease from July.
Compared to the 10-year average for August, the sales volume was down 29.2 per cent.
The real estate board said its composite benchmark price for all homes was $1,180,500 in August, which was down 2.2 per cent from July.
“With inflationary pressure and interest rates on the rise, homebuyer and seller activity shifted below our long-term seasonal averages this summer,” said Andrew Lis, director of economists and data analytics at the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, in a release.
“Homebuyers and sellers are taking more time to assess what this changing landscape means for their housing needs.”