Montreal home sales down 12% in February amid fewer listings
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal's February sales were down by 12% since last year, as the market grappled with a lack of listings.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal's February sales were down by 12% since last year, as the market grappled with a lack of listings.
Any policy signals on China’s battered property and tech sectors will be keenly watched by equity investors as they turn their focus to the nation’s top political meeting that starts Saturday.
China will likely announce its lowest economic growth target in more than three decades when top leaders gather Saturday for a key political meeting, putting pressure on the government to step up fiscal stimulus to spur demand and jobs.
Donald Trump and two of his children won’t have to appear for depositions in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s probe of their family business while they challenge a decision requiring them to testify.
Mortgage rates in the U.S. slid as global markets churn over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mar 2, 2022
The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER -- The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the region saw a 50 per cent jump between January and February in the number of homes sold, as the market experienced a modest increase in new listings.
The B.C. board says Metro Vancouver home sales totalled 3,424 last month, down 8.1 per cent from 3,727 in February 2021 and up 49.8 per cent from 2,285 in January 2022.
The board says last month’s sales were nearly 27 per cent above the 10-year February sales average and came as more people put their homes on the market.
There were 5,471 new listings last month, up 8.4 per cent from 5,048 in February 2021 and up 31.2 per cent from 4,170 in January 2022.
The home price index composite benchmark price for all residential properties in the region reached more than $1.3 million last month, a 20.7 per cent increase from last February and a 4.6 per cent increase from January of this year.
Taylor Biggar, the board's chair, says the numbers signal a return to a more traditional housing market after two years of pandemic conditions, but the market remains heated.
"Despite having a higher volume of people listing their homes for sale in February, the region’s housing market remains significantly undersupplied, which has been pushing home prices to new highs month after month,” he said, in a release.