(Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group agreed to buy a company that builds custom portfolios, branching further beyond its roots in traditional index-based investing.

The firm, called Just Invest, oversees about $1 billion in assets managed with a “direct indexing” strategy, Vanguard said in a statement Tuesday. It involves tailoring investments for a variety of customer preferences such as minimizing taxes. That’s a more customized approach than passively tracking the returns of an index.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Asset managers have been snapping up companies that specialize in direct indexing. BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, completed its acquisition of Aperio in February. Morgan Stanley also bought Eaton Vance for more than $7 billion, which included its custom portfolio business Parametric.

Read more: A $300 Billion Twist on Indexing Is Enticing Picky Investors

Vanguard managed $7.9 trillion in global assets at the end of May.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.