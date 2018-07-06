Vanguard Isn't Taking in as Much Money; Neither Is Anyone Else

(Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group is attracting a lot less money from investors this year compared with 2017. Turns out, the mutual fund giant’s not alone.

Vanguard, the world’s second-largest money manager, collected $138 billion in the first half of 2018, down from $237 billion in the same period a year ago, according to the firm. That’s a decline of 42 percent. By comparison, total U.S. fund flows -- money going into exchange-traded, active and passive mutual funds -- fell roughly 50 percent, according to Bloomberg estimates.

“At first glance it looks like Vanguard is having an off-year, but relatively speaking their dominance is still intact,” said Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

The reason for the drop-off in overall flows? The so-so performance of the stock market, said Balchunas, who points out that there is a strong correlation between market returns and fund flows. The S&P 500 Index rose 2.7 percent in this year’s first half compared with 9.3 percent in the first six months of last year.

