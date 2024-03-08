(Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Asset Management Ltd. fund manager Ales Koutny is so convinced that the Bank of Japan is on the brink of hiking interest rates within weeks that he’s ramping up a bet against the Asian nation’s government bonds to the maximum.

Koutny, who manages fixed income funds as part of the firm’s $1.7 trillion in actively-managed assets, has been betting on a fall in government bond futures since the start of the year. The trade has already paid off as rising bets of a rate hike lifted yields, but he thinks it has further to go and is increasing the short to the limit of what his portfolio allows from around two-thirds.

Traders are watching for signs that the BOJ will use a March 19 policy meeting to finally lift interest rates from the negative levels they have been languishing at for nearly a decade. The hawkish case is supported by strong wage data and indications from some officials that they are in favor of the move.

A rate hike from the BOJ is “not a case of if anymore, but when,” Koutny said in a interview.

But it’s not yet a done deal: a lot hinges on the outcome of next week’s key annual wage negotiations, known as the shunto. Koutny expects labor unions will secure their biggest pay rise in three decades, which would stoke inflation and pressure policymakers to end the era of super-loose policy.

“The shunto negotiation is going to be the last piece to fit in the BOJ puzzle,” Koutny said. A wage rise of more than 4% would put the odds of a March hike at 50/50, he added.

He isn’t alone in his thinking. Economists see the first hike coming in March or April, while volatile overnight swaps put the chance of a March rate hike at over 80% at one point.

Even if the central bank holds off from hiking this time around, Koutny sees rates at roughly 1% by the end of next year.

“If they don’t do something in March, then April would become the base case,” Koutny added.

