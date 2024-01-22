(Bloomberg) -- Appetite for the bonds of nations once at the heart of the euro-area debt crisis is mounting as interest-rate cuts from the European Central Bank approach and finances improve.

Vanguard Asset Management Ltd., the world’s second-largest asset manager, and Candriam, which oversees €140 billion ($152 billion) of assets, are buying up more government bonds from the so-called periphery nations of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain.

More than a decade on since their soaring yields threatened the future of the euro, the group is viewed as far more fiscally sound, and a growing pool of investors is comfortable holding their debt. While the timing of ECB rate cuts this year is unclear, policy easing is seen as inevitable and is soothing concern over the price of servicing large debt piles.

“As inflation and rates have clearly turned a corner last year, we believe money should continue to flow into the European periphery,” said Ales Koutny, head of international rates at Vanguard.

This month, Koutny has been adding to positions started late last year. He’s now overweight Spanish debt, has extended his overweight position in Greece and also picked up some Italian bonds. Philippe Noyard, global head of fixed income at Candriam, has upgraded Italy and Portugal to neutral from underweight.

A key sign of confidence in the periphery came last month, according to Koutny, when markets calmly digested news that the ECB would be accelerating the end of its pandemic-era bond buying program, known as PEPP. It added to the case that debt from smaller euro-zone countries would remain “well supported” in the medium term, he said.

Spain’s fundamentals are stronger than markets are pricing, while Greece’s return into investment grade status has increased the country’s appeal, Koutny said. Maturities of between five years and 15 years offer the best exposure in both countries, he said.

Candriam’s Noyard, meanwhile, has warmed to Italian debt, praising the government’s “prudent fiscal stewardship.”

Tighter Spreads

The extra yield investors demand to hold Italy’s 10-year bonds compared with those for Germany has fallen to the lowest since April 2022 at around 155 basis points, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Noyard says Candriam is comfortable with that level and no longer wants to miss out on the higher carry compared with other sovereign issuers.

The decline in Italy’s yield spread over Germany, the region’s main benchmark, was broadly in line with euro-denominated rates, and “did not betray excessive fears regarding Italy’s ability to meet its obligations in a higher rate environment,” he said.

As for Portugal, Candriam took advantage of a recent widening in the country’s spread to add exposure, Noyard said. Valuations “look increasingly justified” by a strong economic and fiscal outlook, he added.

Portugal’s 10-year yield has climbed from a 16 month low of 2.46% in late December to around 3.15%.

