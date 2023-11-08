(Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group Inc. has shut down its personal investment platform in Germany less than two years after its debut, following a strategic review of its business in the European country.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based firm, which oversees $7.8 trillion in assets, announced the decision on its website. About 56 roles at the business, which was set up in February 2022, will be cut as a result, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing internal matters.

“We have yet to achieve the necessary scale to continue operating the Vanguard Invest service efficiently” in Germany, a Vanguard representative said, without commenting on the job losses.

The closing of the German wealth unit is the latest setback for the world’s second-largest asset manager, which has struggled to grow outside its native US market. Earlier this month, Vanguard pulled its remaining staff from China long after deciding to exit Asia altogether. It had once seen significant potential in the 29 trillion yuan ($4 trillion) mutual fund market, where rivals like BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity International Ltd. have made inroads.

Read more: Planet Boglehead: Vanguard Struggles to Win Over the World

In recent months, Vanguard had embarked on a hiring spree in Germany, where the spokesperson said the company manages more than $30 billion on behalf of local investors through its other products. In the broader Europe and UK markets, it oversees about $310 billion in assets, and executives have said they consider the region to be one of the core growth areas outside the US.

In an interview with Bloomberg News earlier this year, Sean Hagerty, the managing director for Europe, said that business in the continent was well positioned to start making a real contribution.

Commenting on its exit from Asia earlier this year on Bloomberg Radio, Vanguard Chief Executive Officer Tim Buckley said that the firm had wrongly focused on institutions as opposed to individual investors, who form its core customer base in the US.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.