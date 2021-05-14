(Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group will open an office in the Dallas-Fort Worth area early next year as Texas becomes a hotbed for firms that provide financial advice and investment management.

The new outpost will accommodate financial advisers and tech-support staff, the Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based company said Friday in an emailed statement. The move affects the Personal Advisor Services group, which doles out investment advice online and oversaw about $231 billion as of March 31.

Vanguard, with about $7.5 trillion under management, is just the latest financial firm to grab a toehold in the Dallas area. Charles Schwab Corp. moved its corporate headquarters to nearby Westlake from San Francisco after acquiring rival TD Ameritrade in October. Texas also attracted Los Angeles-based hedge fund Canyon Partners, which recently leased space in Dallas.

“Establishing a new office in Dallas reflects our continued commitment to hiring top adviser and technology talent,” Vanguard Chief Executive Officer Tim Buckley said in the statement.

Read more: Hedge Funds Are Ready to Get Out of New York and Move to Florida

Financial firms have been rethinking how to staff offices in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many giving employees more flexibility on when and where they work. Vanguard is adopting a hybrid model for most of its people, allowing them to work remotely on Mondays and Fridays.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.