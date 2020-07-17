1h ago
Vanishing Virus Relief, Fragile Finances, Mexico Woes: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- America’s leaders face an urgent set of decisions on whether to extend history’s biggest rescue effort -- or let parts of it lapse
- A deep dive into consumer sentiment statistics reveals a much less optimistic view than the upbeat readings in the headline measure have suggested, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Argentina local-law debt bill was submitted to the Senate chamber of Congress on Thursday, according to a government official with direct knowledge of the matter
- Mexico has never seen an economic slowdown this sudden and deep as the current crisis brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, Central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said
- As EU leaders head to Brussels for another summit, the plan put forward by the European Commission would provide much-needed support to the hardest-hit economies, especially in Southern Europe, and mark an historic turning point in the bloc’s capacity to address common challenges, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel raised doubts that leaderw would be able to clinch a deal on the recovery fund this week
- Despite their economic ties, Australia is increasingly willing to risk its diplomatic relationship with China to check Beijing’s assertive foreign policy
- Finally, here’s what the pandemic showed us about global inequality
