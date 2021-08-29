(Bloomberg) -- China Vanke Co., the nation’s largest listed residential developer, reported a slowdown in profit growth in the first half, due to lower margin on projects and regulatory curbs that have dampened the real estate industry.

Net income in the six months ended June 30 declined 12% to 11 billion yuan ($1.7 billion), the Shenzhen-based company said in a statement Sunday. That compares with 6% growth a year earlier. Revenue increased 14.% to 167.1 billion yuan.

Sliding gross margin from property sales has been a concern for Vanke. The company is focusing on so-called tier-1 and tier-2 cities, where margins are thinning due to rising land prices. Chairman Yu Liang said in March that the residential sector’s higher-than-average profitability means the industry could easily become a target for regulatory clampdowns.

Vanke last year expected the pandemic to have a “real big” impact on its business up to 2021, prompting it to cut dividend payouts to retain cash. The gross margin from its main property business shrank to 28% last year from 35% in 2019.

