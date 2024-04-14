(Bloomberg) -- China Vanke Co. said it’s making plans to resolve liquidity pressures and short-term operational difficulties, seeking to assuage concern about its ability to stave off default.

The cash-strapped developer has made an comprehensive plan to stabilize operations and reduce debt, which could alleviate the pressures, it said after holding an investor event on Sunday. Vanke said it will prioritize using its own resources to fix the issues.

Vanke’s stocks and bonds tumbled last week, leading an industry-wide selloff, after S&P Global Ratings became the third major ratings company to cut it to junk territory. In early April, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its recommendation on the shares to underweight, saying the builder faces a “challenging” period of deleveraging and relying on the support of banks and state-owned enterprises.

Vanke’s struggles come amid a renewed focus on China’s real estate sector, where many Chinese private developers have slipped into default. The nation’s top leadership has grown increasingly alarmed about the protracted crisis and its effect on the sluggish economy.

China’s financial regulators and the local Shenzhen government — Vanke’s top shareholder - recently helped arrange talks between creditor banks and the developer on a possible debt swap. The move would help China’s second-largest real estate company avoid a public default while giving banks collateral to protect against any potential losses, Bloomberg reported last month.

In February, the company shocked investors by reporting a 53% plunge in contracted sales, the biggest drop in at least six years. In March, the firm posted a 46% decline in full-year net profit, the largest slump since its 1991 listing, and failed to propose a dividend for the first time.

The company faces a maturity wall in 2025, when 36.2 billion yuan ($5 billion) of onshore and offshore bonds come due, according to S&P Global. As of end-2023, the company had accessible cash of 36.3 billion yuan, the ratings company estimated.

