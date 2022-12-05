(Bloomberg) -- VF Corp., the owner of Vans sneakers and the Supreme streetwear brand, cut its forecast on weaker-than-expected demand in North America and said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Rendle is retiring.

The retailer now sees sales for the full year rising no more than 4%, excluding the impact of currency, down from its previous guidance of as much as 6%. It also expects profit to be lower than previously forecast. The company said lower demand is resulting in more promotions as well as order cancellations in the wholesale channel.

Shares of VF fell 7.3% as of 9:46 New York time. The stock had already lost more than 54% of its value this year.

Retailers have been offering deep discounts in recent months to clear excess inventory that resulted from a combination of over-ordering and sinking consumer demand. Some wholesale partners, including department stores, have canceled orders to minimize the amount of merchandise they’re acquiring as inflation-strained consumers grow more cautious.

Covid-19 restrictions in China and inflation in Europe are also hurting the outlook, but to a lesser degree than North America, the company said.

Rendle served as CEO for almost six years as part of a nearly 25-year career with VF. Benno Dorer, lead independent director on VF’s board, has been named interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent replacement. Richard Carucci will serve as interim chairman.

Rendle’s retirement leaves four major US apparel brands with interim CEOs: Gap Inc., Kohl’s Corp., Under Armour Inc. and VF.

(Adds chart, latest share move.)

