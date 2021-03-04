(Bloomberg) -- Vaping cannabis may put teens at a greater risk for developing symptoms of lung injury than those who smoke cigarettes, or marijuana, or who vape nicotine, according to a new study.

Adolescents were about twice as likely to report wheezing or whistling in the chest than those who used e-cigarettes or smoked, findings from the University of Michigan showed. The researchers also evaluated whether participants reported a dry cough at night that wasn’t linked to a temporary infection or sounded wheezy during exercise.

The findings challenge conventional wisdom about vaping nicotine, which was believed to be more harmful, said Carol Boyd, the lead researcher and a professor at the university’s School of Nursing.

“Without a doubt, cigarettes and e-cigarettes are unhealthy and not good for lungs,” Boyd said in a statement on the university’s website. “However, vaping marijuana appears even worse.”

The researchers didn’t find that use of e-cigarettes or cigarettes led to more respiratory symptoms in the teens who participated in the study.

Vaping devices have increasingly become a popular way to consume cannabis, including in the form of wax or oil. A wave of mysterious lung illnesses and deaths linked to vaping threw the industry into turmoil before the coronavirus pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eventually found a link to inhaling products containing THC, the main active ingredient in marijuana.

The University of Michigan study included thousands of adolescents ages 12 to 17 who self-reported symptoms in the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study. One limitation of the report is that it didn’t look at the co-use of vaping cannabis and cigarettes or e-cigarettes, the researchers said.

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, has campaigned and given money in support of a U.S. ban on flavored e-cigarettes and tobacco.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.