(Bloomberg) -- The number of vaping-related lung-injury cases in the U.S. rose to 1,299 through Tuesday, up from 1,205 reported last week, according to new federal data.

The number of deaths also rose to 26 from 18, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday in its weekly update on the outbreak.

The cause of the outbreak is still unknown, and no single product or substance has been linked to it in all cases.

But products containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, continue to be a key suspect in the outbreak. The CDC said among cases where detailed information was available, 76% had used THC products, either alone or in combination with nicotine products. Only 13% of sick patients said they exclusively used nicotine vape products.

The lung injuries are especially affecting younger men. Roughly 80% of those injured are under 35 years old, and 70% are male. Cases have been reported in 49 states, the District of Columbia and one U.S. territory.

Some early signs of health risks linked to vaping were missed or ignored by scientists and regulators.

