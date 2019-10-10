Oct 10, 2019
Vaping Lung Injuries Show Steady Climb, Rising to 1,299 Cases
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The number of vaping-related lung-injury cases in the U.S. rose to 1,299 through Tuesday, up from 1,205 reported last week, according to new federal data.
- The number of deaths also rose to 26 from 18, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday in its weekly update on the outbreak.
Key Insights
- The cause of the outbreak is still unknown, and no single product or substance has been linked to it in all cases.
- But products containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, continue to be a key suspect in the outbreak. The CDC said among cases where detailed information was available, 76% had used THC products, either alone or in combination with nicotine products. Only 13% of sick patients said they exclusively used nicotine vape products.
- The lung injuries are especially affecting younger men. Roughly 80% of those injured are under 35 years old, and 70% are male. Cases have been reported in 49 states, the District of Columbia and one U.S. territory.
Know More
- Some early signs of health risks linked to vaping were missed or ignored by scientists and regulators.
