(Bloomberg) -- The number of vaping-related lung-injury cases across the U.S. climbed to 1,080, up from 805 reported last week, in what a top health official said may be only be “the tip of the iceberg.”

The number of deaths linked to the ailment also rose to 18 from 12, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Officials haven’t determined the cause of the outbreak or identified any single product or substance responsible for causing the injuries.

“The increasing number of lung injury cases we see associated with e-cigarette use, or vaping, is deeply concerning,” Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this may be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the escalating health threat this outbreak poses to the American public, particularly youth and young adults.”

Redfield said the agency will continue to work with Food and Drug Administration and state health partners to investigate the cause or causes. A study published Wednesday by Mayo Clinic pathologists said the ailments are most likely caused by exposure to toxic chemicals.

